Canada

Neighbourhood street sweeping begins in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Mayor Don Atchison discusses street sweeping in Meet the Mayor on the Morning News. View image in full screen
Street sweeping begins in neighbourhoods in Saskatoon Monday. File / Global News
Neighbourhood street sweeping has started in Saskatoon and residents are being asked to keep the streets clear when city crews get to their neighbourhoods.

Sweeping on Monday is taking place in Pacific Heights and Confederation Park, but residents can find out when their street sweeping day is by checking the city of Saskatoon website.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Yellow no parking signs will be set up in neighbourhoods and people are asked to have their vehicle removed from the street by 7 a.m. on the posted sweeping day.

Trending Now

Vehicles not moved could be moved by city crews and/or receive a $100 ticket.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

