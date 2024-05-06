Neighbourhood street sweeping begins in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Neighbourhood street sweeping has started in Saskatoon and residents are being asked to keep the streets clear when city crews get to their neighbourhoods.

Sweeping on Monday is taking place in Pacific Heights and Confederation Park, but residents can find out when their street sweeping day is by checking the city of Saskatoon website.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Yellow no parking signs will be set up in neighbourhoods and people are asked to have their vehicle removed from the street by 7 a.m. on the posted sweeping day.

Vehicles not moved could be moved by city crews and/or receive a $100 ticket.