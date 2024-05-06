Menu

Crime

More than 27kg of cocaine seized from west Edmonton home

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
A file photo of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) logo at its head office. View image in full screen
File: The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) logo at its head office. Sarah Kraus, Global News
More than 27 kilograms of cocaine was seized in what the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team is calling its largest cocaine seizure in Edmonton.

The seizure took place on April 30, when a home in the Lewis Estates neighbourhood in west Edmonton was searched.

ALERT said in a news release Monday morning that five kilograms of MDMA, nearly four kilograms of a suspected cocaine buffing agent, $19,000 cash and “further evidence to support drug-trafficking offences” were also found.

The cocaine and MDMA have an estimated street value of $3 million, ALERT said.

ALERT said this seizure was part of a larger investigation into organized crime activity in the Edmonton area. The investigation has also involved the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP’s federal police.

One person was arrested but no charges have been laid, according to ALERT. Charges are expected “at a later date.”

While this was ALERT’s largest cocaine seizure in Edmonton, it isn’t the largest seizure of cocaine in the city’s history. That took place in October 2023 when the EPS seized 40.5 kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. Charges in that case have since been stayed.

‘Biggest cocaine seizure in EPS history’ made by Edmonton gang suppression team
