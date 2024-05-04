St. Albert organization that helps LGBTQ2 community ceases operation

Send this page to someone via email

An organization in St. Albert, Alta., that provides community supports for LGBTQ2 individuals has announced it has stopped its operations as of Friday.

In a statement on social media, Outloud Foundation said it had ceased operations on May 3, and that their “final event will be the crosswalk painting at 11 a.m. on May 26 in front of City Hall.”

View image in full screen Outloud St. Albert thanked sponsors and said its final event will be a crosswalk painting on May 26 in front of St. Albert City Hall. Outloud St. Albert

“We hope this will be our legacy event and take great pride in the support that the city has provided us. (We) thank both individual and corporate sponsors for their support. It has been an incredible ten years,” the statement read.

The organization celebrated its 10th anniversary in March.

“The needs of our vulnerable youth are still so incredibly important, and we hope that their needs continue to be met,” the statement continued.

In a separate post to social media, Outloud’s founder Terry Soetaert said the organization was not able to continue financially.

“Over the last year funds have continued to get tighter and tighter, harder, and harder to get. We have held on and held on until now but we can’t anymore. I did not take a wage for 9 of my 10 years with Outloud in order to keep it alive.” Soetaert said. “I have taken on many roles in the last years; janitor, builder, bookkeeper, cheerleader, advocate, mover, float builder, executive director and currently as fundraiser.”

“As the co-founder with my daughter Mia, I understand and know that this recent decision has created big feelings,” he continued. “I am also heartbroken and devastated.”