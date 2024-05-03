North Okanagan senior reported missing after leaving Enderby home: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing senior.

Vernon RCMP say Thomas Hart, 65, left his Enderby, B.C., residence around noon on Thursday and hasn’t been heard from since.

“He is believed to be travelling on foot and may be hitchhiking, trying to make his way to Alberta,” said police.

Hart is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall and 178 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy Helly Hansen sweater, black jeans, beige shoes and a backpack.

Police added that Hart may appear confused or disoriented if approached, and that his family is concerned for his well-being.

If you know of Hart’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police detachment.