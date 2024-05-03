Menu

Canada

North Okanagan senior reported missing after leaving Enderby home: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Police say Thomas Hart was last seen on Thursday, May 2. View image in full screen
Police say Thomas Hart was last seen on Thursday, May 2. RCMP
Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing senior.

Vernon RCMP say Thomas Hart, 65, left his Enderby, B.C., residence around noon on Thursday and hasn’t been heard from since.

“He is believed to be travelling on foot and may be hitchhiking, trying to make his way to Alberta,” said police.

Click to play video: 'Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia'
Call for Silver Alert system in British Columbia
Hart is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall and 178 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy Helly Hansen sweater, black jeans, beige shoes and a backpack.

Police added that Hart may appear confused or disoriented if approached, and that his family is concerned for his well-being.

If you know of Hart’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local police detachment.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

