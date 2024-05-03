Red Dress Day activities kick off across Saskatchewan to commemorate MMIWG

Many Red Dress Day events are being held across the province in honour of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

In Regina and Saskatoon, events were already being held starting on Friday with a Red Dress Day installation and an awareness walk.

“It’s important to remember the missing and murdered Indigenous women in our community. Numbers are climbing at a crazy rate, and we see it every day,” said Samantha Racette, the Indigenous community development co-ordinator at Four Directions Community Health Centre. “This is more about the community. It’s about our collective healing.”

2:40 Indigenous Peoples Day: MP calls upon Trudeau to implement Red Dress alert system amid ‘genocide’

Four Directions Community Health Centre in Regina partnered with SaskGaming, Casino Regina and Moose Jaw, All Nations Hope, Regina Police Services and Scott Collegiate on the Red Dress Day walk on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Izzy Sunshine, who participated in the walk held at the mâmawêyatitân centre, had an aunt who travelled the country and says she was almost taken.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It was a really scary time for us. We didn’t know if she was going to be OK, but she’s thankfully and fortunately OK now,” Sunshine said. “It’s a very real and scary thing and just walking this earth as an Indigenous woman … it could happen to anybody.”

In Saskatoon, the Saskatoon Police Service held a Calling Home Ceremony at its headquarters for a pipe ceremony and gathering to honour of all MMIWG2S (MMIWG and two-spirit) persons. At the University of Saskatchewan in the Campus Bowl, there was a Red Dress Day installation, where hands-on activities, such as creating a red dress pin.

Sunday marks the official Red Dress Day where both cities will have various events to commemorate the day. At the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, a come-and-go public event will kick off at 11 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m. There will be a beading session for both adults and children. A film, If I Go Missing, will be screened and visitors also have an opportunity to visit the Place of Reflection, which is a place to reflect and honour MMIWG.

In Saskatoon, a workshop will be held at the Wanuskewin Heritage Centre starting at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m., where participants will have the opportunity to bead red dress earrings.

Story continues below advertisement

A screening will be held at the Remai Modern starting at 12:30 p.m. where the film Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy will be shown. An awareness walk will follow at 2 p.m. starting at the Vimy Memorial Bandstand.