Okanagan weather: Big warm-up for Mother’s Day weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Temperatures soar into Mother's Day weekend in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
Temperatures soar into Mother's Day weekend in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather
Temperatures are set to rebound to the upper teens on Monday afternoon with a chance of showers, a trend continuing into Tuesday.

The mercury will climb back into the upper teens Tuesday afternoon before surging into the 20s C with more sunny breaks Wednesday.

Mid-20 C heat will roll in to finish the first full work week of May in the sunshine.

Daytime highs will climb to the mid-20s both Thursday and Friday.

Mid-to-upper 20 C heat is expected for Mother’s Day weekend with loads of sunshine.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
SkyTracker Weather. Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
