Okanagan weather: Big warm-up for Mother’s Day weekend

Temperatures are set to rebound to the upper teens on Monday afternoon with a chance of showers, a trend continuing into Tuesday.

The mercury will climb back into the upper teens Tuesday afternoon before surging into the 20s C with more sunny breaks Wednesday.

Mid-20 C heat will roll in to finish the first full work week of May in the sunshine.

Daytime highs will climb to the mid-20s both Thursday and Friday.

Mid-to-upper 20 C heat is expected for Mother’s Day weekend with loads of sunshine.

