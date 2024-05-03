Menu

Canada

Funding to increase for Manitoba child-care workers’ wages

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Ottawa and Manitoba announced that funding for the wages of licensed and funded child-care professionals will increase by 2.75 per cent to help meet the sector's wage grid levels. View image in full screen
Ottawa and Manitoba announced that funding for the wages of licensed and funded child-care professionals will increase by 2.75 per cent to help meet the sector's wage grid levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A little more cash could be going to licensed and funded child-care professionals in Manitoba after July 1.

On Friday, the provincial and federal governments announced that funding for wages in 2024-25 will increase by 2.75 per cent on Canada Day, with $10.3 million coming from Ottawa and $600,000 from Manitoba.

In a media release, the province said “this additional funding helps facilities increase wages to meet the wage grid levels.” Manitoba’s early learning and child-care wage grid sets recommended starting, and target, wages for different roles in the sector, it said.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare said the funding will help the province reach its target of expanding the child-care system by 23,000 spaces by 2026.

The province also announced that base operating grants for licensed and provincially funded child-care facilities increased on April 1, by five per cent, at a cost of $6.42 million to Manitoba and $2.55 million to Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding comes from a five-year agreement between the federal and provincial governments, which was signed in August 2021.

As a part of the agreement, Manitoba will get $1.2 billion in federal funding over the five years for its $10-a-day child-care programs, and to improve access to facility spaces.

The province is also conducting a review into the wage and benefits framework for employees in the sector, it said.

“Consultations with the sector are underway and the review is expected to be completed in 2025,” Altomare said.

Click to play video: 'Advocates emphasize need on national day for child care action'
Advocates emphasize need on national day for child care action
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

