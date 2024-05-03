London, Ont. proposes free transit day in September

London, Ont. could see free transit in the coming years if a free-fare day in September is a success.

Ward 11 Coun. Skylar Franke has motioned for the strategic priority and policy committee (SPPC) to consider implementing a fare-free day on Sept. 22 to coincide with World Car-Free Day. The initiative aims to provide an opportunity for the community to experience the benefits of public transportation without the financial barrier of purchasing a fare.

Volunteers from Ward 11 are organizing several events to promote the car-free day, including a festival and bike rides along Thames Valley Parkway.

“They also suggested having one day where people could get on the bus and go anywhere in the city, so that’s what I’m asking council to support,” Franke says. “Looking at ways we can encourage people to take the bus for an affordable rate is always important.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, cash fare for adults costs $3.50, which was raised from $3 on Jan. 1. Children under 12 are able to ride free, and those with disabilities have a subsidized fare.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a letter to the SPPC, Franke says she spoke with leadership at the London Transit Commission and they have indicated they would support the initiative if there was funding available.

“I think the only way it would ever be possible is if there’s federal and provincial funding,” Franke says. “I don’t think it’s something we can do in the next 10 or maybe 15 years, but maybe this one-day pilot gives people an appetite and we can see where it goes.”

The cost of a fare-free day on a Sunday is currently $17,000, which is the least expensive day. Franke will be asking city council to allocate one-time funding for the initiative from a reserve fund. She says the free transit day would engage the community and encourage dialogue about the importance of public transit, while acting as a promotional tool to attract new riders.

This motion comes shortly after council approved a pilot project that would give grade 9 students at Clarke Road Secondary School free bus passes.