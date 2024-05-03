Menu

Canada

New Saskatoon police chief to be announced Friday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
A generic photo of the exterior of Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
A new police chief is being announced in Saskatoon Friday. File / Global News
Saskatoon’s Board of Police Commissioners will be announcing the new chief of police for the Saskatoon Police Service on Friday.

Former chief Troy Cooper announced his retirement on Oct. 19, 2023, after almost six years of service. His final day was Jan. 16.

The job posting went up some time after January with the goal of having a new chief up and running by summer.

An independent recruitment firm was brought in to help with the selection of the new chief.

Mayor Charlie Clark has been temporarily acting as the board chair for the police commissioners and Dave Haye has been the interim police chief.

