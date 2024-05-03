Police raid magic mushrooms stores in Cambridge and Kitchener again

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they conducted raids at magic mushrooms stores in Cambridge and Kitchener for the third time in less than a month.

On Thursday, officers raided Fun Guyz stores on King Street East and Waterloo Street North in Cambridge and Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener.

Police say two woman from Cambridge, aged 19 and 32, were arrested as officers also seized a large quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in various forms and money.

Raids were conducted at both shops on April 9 and 13 as well.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service wishes to emphasize to the public that the sale (trafficking) of psilocybin is a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule III controlled substance,” police said in a release.

“Businesses engaged in selling these products are operating unlawfully, and the substances they offer are neither regulated nor subject to quality control measures.”