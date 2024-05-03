Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police raid magic mushrooms stores in Cambridge and Kitchener again

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police released images of seizures after the raid on April 9. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police released images of seizures after the raid on April 9. Waterloo Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say they conducted raids at magic mushrooms stores in Cambridge and Kitchener for the third time in less than a month.

On Thursday, officers raided Fun Guyz stores on King Street East and Waterloo Street North in Cambridge and Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say two woman from Cambridge, aged 19 and 32, were arrested as officers also seized a large quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) in various forms and money.

Raids were conducted at both shops on April 9 and 13 as well.

Trending Now

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service wishes to emphasize to the public that the sale (trafficking) of psilocybin is a criminal offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule III controlled substance,” police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Businesses engaged in selling these products are operating unlawfully, and the substances they offer are neither regulated nor subject to quality control measures.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices