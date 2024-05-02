Edmonton Valley Zoo euthanizes beloved Bactrian camel Tuyaa

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved member of the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s camel family has been euthanized following complications from hyperparathyroidism.

Tuyaa the Bactrian camel was just three years old.

Tuyaa, a three-year-old Bactrian camel at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, has died.

Staff at the Edmonton Valley Zoo shared the update on social media Thursday.

“We are heartbroken,” the post read. “Earlier this week, Tuyaa’s health took a turn for the worse. Our team made the difficult and compassionate decision to humanely euthanize her.”

Staff said in March, Tuyaa developed shifting lameness in her hind legs that gradually progressed despite ongoing treatment and medication.

“For the past two weeks, she was unable to stand on her own without assistance. During this time, her animal care, health and welfare team worked tirelessly in coordinating extraordinary efforts to lift & encourage her to stand throughout the day. Despite ongoing coordinated lifts, physiotherapy efforts, pain control, and many supplementary treatments, Tuyaa was unable to regain her ability to stand and suffered increased complications from the inability to do so,” the post said.

Tuyaa was born to Genghis and Dolly, part of the zoo’s camel herd.

“Our beloved Tuyaa was born in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. Her birth brought us so much joy during such a difficult time,” her care team shared in a post on social media. “Tuyaa was Dolly’s first calf and we were incredibly fortunate that she was such a confident, nurturing and natural mother. We learned so much from watching their special bond together, and for the first five months of her life we spent every lunch hour at the camel barn to get to know her.”

Staff shared the meaning of Tuyaa’s name, which was ‘Ray of Light’ in Mongolian.

“Tuyaa was so incredibly loved by all of her care team and she will be dearly missed. She was a special girl that has left a mark on our hearts forever.”