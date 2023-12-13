Health report re-affirms Lucy the elephant should not leave Edmonton Valley Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

The most recent medical assessment of Lucy the elephant at the Edmonton Valley Zoo continues to recommend she not travel — either short or long distances.

The check-up was conducted by two veterinarians from ProGenY, a company from Germany that specializes in exotic species.

A bright spot in the report is that Lucy’s new diet, implemented a year ago, is working. She lost 300 kilograms — which the report said was an enormous amount of weight — and her body condition improved to optimal as a result.

The exam also found the 48-year-old Asian elephant has seen a reduction in the size of her uterine tumours.

Lucy was brought to the Edmonton Valley Zoo in 1977 as a two-year-old orphaned elephant.

She has lived the entirety of her life since then in Edmonton, though not without controversy. For years, animal activists have argued she should be transported to an elephant sanctuary in a warmer climate.

The medical assessment found Lucy continues to have breathing issues and recommends she not move.

In addition to the health risks, the veterinarians say given her advanced age, she would struggle to adapt to a new environment.

The report also said the zoo has decided not to sedate Lucy for any medical treatments over the last year, noting even mild, short-term sedation poses serious risks to her well-being.

The City of Edmonton said it has allocated funding to improve Lucy’s living conditions, including new flooring in her enclosure, additional cameras and the addition of an elephant trunk rest system.

Lucy also has new large rocks for enrichment in her yard and an automatic hay feeder.

“An annual, independent assessment is required by Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) in order to maintain Lucy in Edmonton as a single elephant. She has been assessed yearly by outside experts for more than a decade,” said a statement from the city.