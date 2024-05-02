University of Regina announces 2024-25 budget including tuition increase

Send this page to someone via email

Students attending the University of Regina can expect another tuition jump headed into next year, as the university approved its 2024-25 budget.

The U of R board of directors said the projected budget will be balanced, with revenues and expenditures each totalling $283.1 million. It comes off the heels of three years with deficit budgets.

“I am extremely proud of all members of our University community, who have worked diligently to recover from the fiscal challenges brought on by the pandemic over the past few years,” U of R President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said.

“This budget puts the university on solid financial footing over the next year as we look forward to celebrating our 50thanniversary, work to advance teaching and learning, amplify our research impact, and support the health and wellness of everyone who studies, teaches, works, and lives at our university.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2024-25, tuition and fees will increase by four per cent for graduate and undergraduate programs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This means if tuition and fees for a semester are $3000, students can expect to pay an extra $120 next year.

“The university takes any increase to tuition very seriously and works hard to find the right balance in developing our budget so that we can provide a high-quality post-secondary education and experience to our students while remaining affordable,” said Keshen.

“This budget achieves that balance and allows us to reinvest in the programs and services that directly support and benefit students.”

This marks the final year of a four-year agreement with the provincial government. In the March 2024 provincial budget, $2.4 million in one-time funding was provided to the university.

The U of R said these funds have been allocated to address investment requests from faculties and administrative units.

The university is continuing discussions with the province on a new multi-year funding agreement.

More to come…