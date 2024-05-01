Okanagan Symphony Orchestra gets back longtime maestro for one last program

Send this page to someone via email

Rosemary Thomson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will make music once again, muting a conflict that started last year with the maestro’s sudden dismissal.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the OSO announced that Thomson is “thrilled to return to the podium” to conduct the orchestra’s May concert series. After that, she will hold the title of “conductor emeritus.”

The press release didn’t offer any insight into Thomson’s abrupt firing from the OSO last winter, nor did it indicate whether the lawsuit she filed last year had been resolved. A later statement from OSO executive director Geraldine Parent did indicate that there was some closure.

“The two parties have come to an agreement that will see maestro Thomson conducting her final concerts with the OSO May 10-12,” was the brief response Parent offered Wednesday.

Thomson filed a civil suit against the Okanagan Symphony Society and its president, Judy Burns, over her firing last December.

The lawsuit largely centred around the logistics of an event in Kelowna on Nov. 18, and allegations of a contentious professional relationship between Thomson and Burns.

The final series is called Bring on Beethoven, and it will be performed on May 10, 11 and 12 and feature Beethoven’s Egmont Overture Op.84, Symphony No. 7 Op. 92 and Piano Concerto No. 5. Op. 73, Emperor.

— with files from the Local Journalism Initiative