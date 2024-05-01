Menu

Canada

Despite snow, e-scooters return to Regina for 2nd year

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
A photo of Neuron e-scooters. View image in full screen
A photo of Neuron e-scooters. Courtesy of Neuron e-scooters
While snow is back in the Queen City, Regina’s Neuron e-scooters are coming out of storage to kick off the summer season.

This year marks the second e-scooters have been available to use in Regina and Saskatoon.

Last year, riders travelled 165,000 kilometres in Regina following the Neuron launch on June 28.

Neuron said in 2023, the average trip was 2.9 kilometres and took 17 minutes. According to a survey conducted by the company, nine out of 10 people believe they had a positive impact on the city.

The survey found 54 per cent of all trips in Regina replaced a car journey, eliminating an estimated 14 tonnes of CO2, reducing congestion and supporting the city’s sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled to be back scooting in Regina this year,” Ankush Karwal, the general manager of Neuron Mobility Canada, said in a release.

“Residents and visitors are taking advantage of Neuron’s safety-first e-scooters by visiting local businesses and attractions. Last year, half of all e-scooter trips resulted in a purchase at a local business, with an estimated local economic impact of $4.1 million.”

To ride a Neuron scooter in Regina, riders must be at least 16; wear a helmet; ride on bike lanes, multi-use trails, pathways and streets with a speed of 50 km/hr or lower; and always keep a safe distance to give way to pedestrians and mobility devices.

Riders can book and use the e-scooters through Neuron’s app. Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and 39 cents per minute after that.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

