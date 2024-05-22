Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

N.S. doctors say not enough physicians to teach at new Cape Breton medical school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CBU Proposes Med School To “bring healthcare solutions to Nova Scotia”'
CBU Proposes Med School To “bring healthcare solutions to Nova Scotia”
RELATED — Cape Breton University VP Finance and Operations, Gordon MacInnis, joins us to discuss CBU’s plans to bring a medical school to Cape Breton Island by 2025 – Nov 9, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some physicians in Cape Breton say there are not enough doctors on the island to staff the new medical school that is set to begin teaching students in fall 2025.

Dr. Stacy MacDonald says family physicians in Cape Breton are stretched thin and most do not have the capacity to increase their teaching loads.

MacDonald trains medical students from Dalhousie University at her family practice in Cape Breton, and she says Cape Breton University has failed to adequately consult with physicians about what’s needed to set up the province’s second medical school.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The physician says that while she’s in favour of having a medical school in Cape Breton, the university seems to be rushing the process, and she says she worries whether the school can meet the rigorous requirements for accreditation.

Trending Now

Cape Breton University president David Dingwall says the school has engaged with the accrediting body and he is confident it will meet those standards.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Katharine Kellock, a pediatrician in Sydney, N.S., says she and her colleagues are too busy caring for patients and training students at Dalhousie to take on the 30 students Cape Breton University plans to have enrolled in its new medical school.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices