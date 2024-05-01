Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 1,400 Waterloo Region HS students suspended over vaccination issues

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vaccine Awareness Week: adults also lagging on getting shots'
Vaccine Awareness Week: adults also lagging on getting shots
Dr. Pravin Mehta talks about concerns that adults in Canada are not keeping up to date on routine vaccinations.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 1,400 high school students in Waterloo Region were suspended by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday morning for having out-of-date vaccination records.

A total of 1,428 pupils from the area have been suspended under the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA).

“The vaccines required under the act help to prevent serious infections and are important to maintain teenagers’ health and protect them from disease,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, said in a release.

“Reporting your vaccines or submitting an exemption will ensure a quick resolution of the suspension.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The ISPA requires all elementary and secondary school students to have proof of vaccination for diphtheria, polio, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chickenpox) and meningitis.

Students need to either have the records or a valid exemption on file with Waterloo Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

WPH has said a majority of the high school students who are not up to date are missing the meningococcal ACYW-135 vaccine or a booster for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap), which is required 10 years after the previous booster. The initial booster usually goes about between four and six years of age.

Trending Now

For several months, the region has been campaigning for people to get their children’s vaccinations up to date, including sending letters home to parents on a couple of occasions, warning that students’ records needed to be up to date or they would be suspended.

The move to suspend the high school students follows on the heels of a similar effort involving elementary school students in the area.

Towards the end of March, WPH announced suspensions for 2,969 elementary school students under the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The last time suspensions over immunizations were issued was in 2019, when 517 secondary school students were suspended.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices