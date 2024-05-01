Stiffer SGI stunting and racing penalties take effect

Drivers in Saskatchewan caught stunting, racing or speeding excessively will face a 30-day vehicle impoundment and immediate seven-day licence suspension starting Wednesday.
SGI explained that speeding excessively means driving either 50 km/h or more over the speed limit or double the posted limit.
These stronger penalties were introduced back in October 2022.
Besides the impoundment and licence suspension, the province is increasing fines.
Stunting can come with a $580 fine, up from $150.
A first offence for street racing will also cost you $580, up from $205. A second offence bumps that up to $1,400, while a third offence and any following will cost you $2,100.
SGI gave a list of possible actions that could result in a fine, impoundment and licence suspension, some of which include stopping or slowing to interfere with the movement of other vehicles, speeding in and out of lanes to unsafely pass vehicles, or chasing other vehicles.
