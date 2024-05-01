Tour de Guelph aims to raise $200K in support of Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph cyclists of all ages will ride in support of the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital this June.

The annual fundraiser, which takes place June 23, is the 11th such event.

Elizabeth Stewart, community engagement and communications for the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, said safety has always been top of mind but to ensure it’s more effectively communicated this year.

“We want them to know we are planning to have this event be as safe as possible,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the ride is permitted for all ages and abilities. Participants can choose to ride different distances using all styles of pedal bikes, including the Paisley Dental 100 kilometre route. This includes pedal-assisted bikes, which she says have been allowed at these events for a number of years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Allowing riders of all ages to participate helps add to the popularity of the event, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is really just something about riding a bike,” she said. “(It’s) truly magical and makes you feel like a kid again. It really is a fabulous day. It’s hard to describe the energy that is there on the day of, I think you just have to come out and experience it.”

Stewart said the event’s goal is raise over $200,000 with proceeds going toward purchasing equipment at the Guelph General Hospital, an increase from the $176,000 raised in 2023.

Most of the proceeds will go back to the hospital and support other causes as well.

“The Rotary Clubs of Guelph South and Guelph Trillium, they typically will decide where the funds are going closer to the end of the year, once they’ve finished all their events throughout the year,” she said.

“They often focus on local programs that are helping with the issue of food insecurity, homelessness.”

Rider check-in and registration will get underway at the University of Guelph. All routes and additional information can be found on the tourdeguelph website.