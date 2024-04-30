Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proposals sought for Kelowna scooter contract; Lime given temporary extension

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
FILE. Lime electric scooters . View image in full screen
FILE. Lime electric scooters . Morris Gamblin, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Duane Tresnich, search manager with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, said in an earlier interview.

Cameron Noonan, the City of Kelowna’s transportation planner, said the city is currently running a competitive selection process for a new operating term that will last two years.

The call for proposals opened on April 2 and closes on May 7.

“Lime’s existing permit, which expired April 20, has been extended in the interim until July 7,” Noonan said. “This will give us time to run a comprehensive selection process. It also gives the successful proponent time to set up local operations, with the goal of providing continuity for users.”

Noonan couldn’t comment on the number of applications already submitted. However, he said all the companies offering this type of service in Canada know of the opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'TransLink partnering with Lime e-bikes and e-scooters'
TransLink partnering with Lime e-bikes and e-scooters

Last month, Lime announced its fleet of motorized bikes and scooters was returning with improved parking rules for riders downtown.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The company said it’s instituting mandatory parking zones in downtown Kelowna that will require riders to leave their vehicles near digital parking pins visible in the Lime app, reducing clutter and keeping streets tidy.

Trending Now

“Lime will communicate the new rules to its riders clearly and consistently via in-app messages, emails, social media, and marketing campaigns,” Lime staff said.

Click to play video: 'E-scooter fall lands Kelowna teen in intensive care at hospital with critical injuries'
E-scooter fall lands Kelowna teen in intensive care at hospital with critical injuries

“Lime will also dedicate staff to early morning maintenance and rebalancing, another initiative to improve street tidiness and reduce clutter as Kelowna residents begin their day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lime will also offer a 10 per cent discount to all students and faculty at UBC Okanagan as a symbol of its commitment to deepening local partnerships in Kelowna.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices