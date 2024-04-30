Proposals sought for Kelowna scooter contract; Lime given temporary extension

Send this page to someone via email

Duane Tresnich, search manager with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, said in an earlier interview.

Cameron Noonan, the City of Kelowna’s transportation planner, said the city is currently running a competitive selection process for a new operating term that will last two years.

The call for proposals opened on April 2 and closes on May 7.

“Lime’s existing permit, which expired April 20, has been extended in the interim until July 7,” Noonan said. “This will give us time to run a comprehensive selection process. It also gives the successful proponent time to set up local operations, with the goal of providing continuity for users.”

Noonan couldn’t comment on the number of applications already submitted. However, he said all the companies offering this type of service in Canada know of the opportunity.

Last month, Lime announced its fleet of motorized bikes and scooters was returning with improved parking rules for riders downtown.

The company said it’s instituting mandatory parking zones in downtown Kelowna that will require riders to leave their vehicles near digital parking pins visible in the Lime app, reducing clutter and keeping streets tidy.

“Lime will communicate the new rules to its riders clearly and consistently via in-app messages, emails, social media, and marketing campaigns,” Lime staff said.

“Lime will also dedicate staff to early morning maintenance and rebalancing, another initiative to improve street tidiness and reduce clutter as Kelowna residents begin their day.”

Lime will also offer a 10 per cent discount to all students and faculty at UBC Okanagan as a symbol of its commitment to deepening local partnerships in Kelowna.