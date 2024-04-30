Menu

Canada

Missing man’s body pulled from Lake St. George

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:56 pm
After a four-day search, Orillia OPP say they have found the body of a missing person in Lake St. George in Severn Township.

On April 26, around 5:05 p.m., Orillia OPP, Severn fire and Simcoe County paramedics responded to a call about a missing person last seen in the water on Lake St. George.

Emergency resources were deployed to the lake to search for the missing person.

On Tuesday, members of the OPP underwater search and recovery unit and Orillia detachment marine unit found the body of the 32-year-old missing man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim will not be identified.

