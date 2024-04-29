Tragic outcome after Toronto kayaker drowns in Lake Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend of fun on the water turned fatal for a Toronto man after he fell out of his kayak on Lake Muskoka.

Bracebridge OPP say they and local fire and paramedic responded to a call of a possible drowning just after 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The incident was in the area of Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road in Gravenhurst.

Police say loved ones called 911 to report that a Toronto area man who was visiting the area took a kayak out onto Lake Muskoka near Taylor Island.

The man’s loved ones reported he encountered difficulties causing him to fall into the water.

The search began quickly, and the Bracebridge OPP marine unit pitched in. The OPP underwater search and eecovery unit also responded.

Following a thorough search of Lake Muskoka, police say at 6:30 p.m., the 31-year-old man’s body was recovered from the water.