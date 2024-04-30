Kelowna baseball park gets helping hand from Blue Jays

Send this page to someone via email

A baseball park in the Okanagan is getting a helping hand from the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it will be investing $1.5 million into 14 community baseball diamonds this year, and Edith Gay Park in Kelowna will be one of them.

Through its Jays Care Foundation, the team says the funding is part of its ongoing commitment to build, refurbish or enhance baseball diamonds across the nation.

5:44 NOS AMOURS – The Saga of The Montreal Expos

The team said since 2017, it has invested more than $18.5 million into Field of Dreams projects.

Story continues below advertisement

“These diamonds will provide kids across Canada with a safe and inclusive space to develop important life skills, learn from positive role models, and find a sense of belonging amongst their peers,” the team said in an email.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Fruitvale was the other B.C. community that will receive funding this year.

The City of Kelowna says the grant will be $72,500, and that upgrades will begin in May and should be completed by April 2025.

“These investments will give young people of all backgrounds and all abilities a place to build friendships and find a sense of belonging,” said Jays Care Foundation executive director Robert Witchel.

“With projects spanning from Atlantic Canada to British Columbia, we are thrilled to continue investing in infrastructure that gives young people the opportunity to be part of a team.”

The upgrades in Kelowna include fence extension, backstop padding, dugout extension, accessibility improvements, bleachers and infield upgrades.

“We are very excited about having this work finalized and seeing the kids hit the upgraded field,” said Daryle Assman of Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association.

at COMBA. “Edith Gay fields have such a rich baseball history, and this is going to be a massive improvement for our field and the safety of our players and spectators, allowing another new chapter of baseball for the next generation using these facilities.”