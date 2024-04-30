City of Regina announces $282M in projects for 2024 construction season

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers and pedestrians across the city should be prepared to slow down as Regina kicks off its construction season.

The city is spending $282 million on a variety of projects that it says will “prepare the city for growth and improve the vibrancy of Regina.”

The projects include improvements to transportation, water, wastewater, drainage, facilities, parks and recreation.

“The city is taking advantage of our short construction season to make improvements on vital infrastructure,” said Kurtis Doney, deputy city manager of city operations. “As city crews and contractors are progressing on projects throughout the community, please watch for signs and keep workers safe. It truly takes our entire city to build a better Regina.”

Some multi-year roadway and water projects have already started, including the revitalization of the Dewdney Avenue corridor between Albert Street and Broad Street and the second year of the Water Network Expansion Project. More projects will begin in spring and summer, including the second year of 11th Avenue construction in early May.

The second year of construction on the Albert Street bridge has also begun.

In terms of residential roads, the city’s annual dedicated funding is over $16.5 million which will go towards 16.5 kilometres of residential roads in 2024.