Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man attacked vehicle with hatchet: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 12:33 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bizarre incident in Tyndall Park involving a hatchet has led to charges for a 22-year-old suspect, Winnipeg police say.

According to police, an armed man was spotted Monday around 2:30 a.m., damaging a vehicle on Weitzel Street.

Police said the vehicle’s owner and the suspect aren’t known to each other.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man was charged with possessing a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects'
Winnipeg business owner robbed by axe-wielding suspects
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices