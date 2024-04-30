Man attacked vehicle with hatchet: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A bizarre incident in Tyndall Park involving a hatchet has led to charges for a 22-year-old suspect, Winnipeg police say.

According to police, an armed man was spotted Monday around 2:30 a.m., damaging a vehicle on Weitzel Street.

Police said the vehicle’s owner and the suspect aren’t known to each other.

The man was charged with possessing a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He was released on an undertaking.