Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg’s former top cop to receive honorary degree from Manitoba college

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Then-Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis speaks during a news conference in this 2015 file photo. View image in full screen
Then-Winnipeg Police Chief Devon Clunis speaks during a news conference in this 2015 file photo. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Winnipeg police chief turned children’s author is being recognized by a Manitoba post-secondary institution.

Assiniboine Community College announced Tuesday that Devon Clunis, who was Winnipeg’s top cop from 2012 to 2016, will receive an honorary diploma at the Brandon college’s grad ceremony for public safety students.

Clunis, who made history as the first Black police chief in Canada, will receive the honour Friday, in recognition of his personal and professional achievements, and his continued involvement in the community.

Devon Clunis during his time with the Winnipeg Police Service. View image in full screen
Devon Clunis during his time with the Winnipeg Police Service. Assiniboine Community College

“Devon Clunis has had a long and distinguished career centered around community, public safety and social equity,” said college president Mark Frison in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Assiniboine is thrilled to be celebrating him in front of graduates embarking on their careers in Public Safety, as his contributions to Manitoba over the decades serve as a model for what is possible in public safety occupations.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

After retiring from the police service in 2016, Clunis has remained involved in community safety initiatives, working with local organizations as well as the provincial government.

Trending Now

He also co-authored a pair of children’s books with his wife Pearlene — The Little Boy From Jamaica, based on his own experiences, and The Little Girl From Osoyoos.

“I certainly did not enter policing to receive awards, but it is gratifying to have my efforts recognized and appreciated,” Clunis said Tuesday.

“Thank you, Assiniboine, for this honour. It encourages me to continue working to make social equity a reality.”

Click to play video: 'Former Winnipeg police chief, province, launch forums to get community feedback on public safety training'
Former Winnipeg police chief, province, launch forums to get community feedback on public safety training
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices