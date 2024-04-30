Guelph senior lost $34K in an online scam: police

A senior in Guelph is out $34,000 as a result of an online scam, police say.
Guelph police were contacted by the woman’s family after the victim in her 60s received a message from someone on Facebook over the weekend.
The message was about a benefits program for disabled retirees.
Investigators say the woman was told she was approved to receive $380,000 but she was required to pay $39,000 for insurance.
They say the woman twice met with a man, who identified himself as Mark, in the parking lot of a gas station each time handing $17,000 in cash. Her family was able to detect what was going on and notified police before more money was exchanged.
Investigators are looking for a man in his 20s, five feet 10 inches, clean shaven with a thin build, and wearing a black hoodie. They say in one of the meetings, the man was carrying a small child.
Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
