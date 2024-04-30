Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph senior lost $34K in an online scam: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 30, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
A Guelph senior lost $34,000 in an online scam. View image in full screen
A Guelph senior lost $34,000 in an online scam. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A senior in Guelph is out $34,000 as a result of an online scam, police say.

Guelph police were contacted by the woman’s family after the victim in her 60s received a message from someone on Facebook over the weekend.

The message was about a benefits program for disabled retirees.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say the woman was told she was approved to receive $380,000 but she was required to pay $39,000 for insurance.

They say the woman twice met with a man, who identified himself as Mark, in the parking lot of a gas station each time handing $17,000 in cash. Her family was able to detect what was going on and notified police before more money was exchanged.

Trending Now

Investigators are looking for a man in his 20s, five feet 10 inches, clean shaven with a thin build, and wearing a black hoodie. They say in one of the meetings, the man was carrying a small child.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices