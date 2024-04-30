Guelph senior lost $34K in an online scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

A senior in Guelph is out $34,000 as a result of an online scam, police say.

Guelph police were contacted by the woman’s family after the victim in her 60s received a message from someone on Facebook over the weekend.

The message was about a benefits program for disabled retirees.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say the woman was told she was approved to receive $380,000 but she was required to pay $39,000 for insurance.

They say the woman twice met with a man, who identified himself as Mark, in the parking lot of a gas station each time handing $17,000 in cash. Her family was able to detect what was going on and notified police before more money was exchanged.

Investigators are looking for a man in his 20s, five feet 10 inches, clean shaven with a thin build, and wearing a black hoodie. They say in one of the meetings, the man was carrying a small child.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.