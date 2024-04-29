Beaconsfield banking on big financial boost for new library and cultural centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Beaconsfield Public Library is over 50 years old and municipal authorities say it’s outdated and too small, so they want to build a new one.

On Monday, both the federal and provincial governments announced a joint grant of $3.1 million, each ponying up about $1.5 million. The federal government’s portion is coming from Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

“There’s a stream in this fund for community cultural and recreational infrastructure, so the money is coming from that stream,” Francis Scarpaleggia, federal MP for for Lac-Saint-Louis, explains.

According to Quebec MNA for Anjou-Louis-Riel, Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec’s half comes from the province’s cultural infrastructure development assistance program.

“The library will be state of the art and modernized, also accessible for the citizens who aren’t able to come on a daily basis,” she tells Global News.

The new library is part of a bigger project — a new multi-use cultural centre that will merge the Centennial Park grounds with that of the Lord Reading Yacht Club.

Beaconsfield Mayor George Bourelle insists the city needs a cultural centre.

“We really don’t have the room now to accommodate a lot of people for all kinds of activities,” he said, “so we need a cultural centre. This will be a signature project on Lac-Saint-Louis.”

He says the aim is to create a leisure and entertainment hub for Beaconsfield, to support things like concerts, cultural shows and activities. They just have to find the cash to build it.

“Well, the estimate is around $20 million,” he points out.

In addition to the $3 million that was announced Monday, Beaconsfield plans to raise $5 million from residents.

“That would leave between $10 million and 15 million that the city will have to borrow money,” he says.

Since the project was announced some residents have wondered if the city can even afford such a project. The original plan was already downscaled in 2022 because of cost, but Bourelle vows to do what they need to see this project through.

According to the city’s website, construction for the library is expected to begin this year and the entire complex is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

