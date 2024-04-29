Shots fired at Belleville home force lockdown of nearby schools: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville, Ont., say shots were fired at a home north of the city on Monday afternoon, forcing lockdowns at two nearby schools.

Officers were called to the reports of shots fired near Highway 37 and Harmony Road around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say the shots were fired “in the direction of a nearby residence” by a masked man dressed in all black clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Police said area schools were put in a hold and secure while officers searched the area Monday afternoon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police haven’t said which schools were affected but did say “additional police resources have been deployed to ensure the safe removal of all students from both schools.”

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a “standup electric powered scooter with two wheels at the front and two wheels at the rear,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers remained in the area and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a release sent to media shortly after 4 p.m.