Demonstrators set up Pro-Palestinian encampment at UBC

Demonstrators have set up an encampment at the University of British Columbia campus to show support for Gaza and Palestinians.

In a news release, organizers said they are “calling on the University of British Columbia to divest from Israel’s settler colonial occupation, ethnic cleansing, and genocide of Palestinians, and to participate in global academic boycotts of Israeli universities.”

In a statement, UBC said it values freedom of expression and respects peaceful protest.

“We understand that some in our community want to protest the violence and war they see unfolding. These actions must always be taken with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy and the law.

“Any actions that create a health and safety risk, impede the university community (students, faculty and staff) from continuing learning, research, work and other activities on campus, or damage university property will be taken very seriously and investigated.”

University staff will be monitoring and assessing the situation on the Vancouver campus and will liaise with the RCMP, the institution said.

Similar encampments have been set up at universities across North America and around the world.

In Montreal, McGill University is considering its next steps to deal with the camp set up by pro-Palestinian activists on campus grounds.

In a statement on its website, the university said the situation has “shifted significantly” and the number of people in the encampment has “tripled” over the last two days.

University officials added, “Many of them, if not the majority, are not members of the McGill community.”

— with files from Kalina Laframboise