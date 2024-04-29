Halifax to designate new homeless encampment sites as remaining spaces overflow

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax is looking to designate new encampment locations for unhoused people now that the remaining authorized sites have twice as many residents as recommended.

The municipality’s director of housing and homelessness says there are more than 50 people sleeping outdoors at the four green spaces the city has kept as designated encampment sites — which were recommended to provide space for 26 people total.

Max Chauvin says he’s aware of another 20 or so people sleeping in tents in other spots around the city, and staff are discussing new potential encampment locations that could be designated for tenting.

Halifax asked unhoused people living in tents in three previously authorized homeless encampments to leave by Feb. 26, and on March 4, city staff put tents, food waste and unclaimed belongings from the encampments into the garbage and fenced off two of the sites.

Since then, tents have popped up in a number of parks and community spaces, including Point Pleasant Park and the Halifax Common.

Meanwhile, the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia says that as of last Tuesday, 1,222 people in Halifax were reporting that they were homeless.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.