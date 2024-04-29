OttawaU warns student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Ottawa is warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student protestors in the United States and elsewhere that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated.

The university’s associate vice-president of student affairs says the school understands the anxiety many are feeling due to the scale of suffering in the Middle East, and peaceful protest is permitted in appropriate public spaces on campus.

But Éric Bercier says the university has clear policies that state the use of its facilities without proper authorization carry serious consequences and the temporary use of campus spaces is a privilege, not a right.

Bercier says the university is hearing that a protest is planned in front of a campus building today.

McGill has said the camp violates both school policies and the law.

Student activists at McGill have said they are demanding the school divest from Israeli companies that are “complicit in the occupation of Palestine.” They also expect the school to cut academic ties with Israeli institutions.

The encampment in Montreal follows a wave of similar protests across campuses in the United States linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

On Monday, Columbia University escalated its stance against protesters on its New York campus by sending an ultimatum for students to sign a form and leave the encampment by the afternoon or face suspension.

Early protests at Columbia, where demonstrators set up tents in the centre of the campus, sparked pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the U.S.. Students and others have been sparring over the Israel-Hamas war and its mounting death toll. Many students are demanding their universities cut financial ties with Israel.

Students have dug in at tent encampments at several high-profile American universities, with standoffs continuing between protesters and administrators at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, Yale and others.

When asked Monday about the planned sit-in at the University of Ottawa, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at an unrelated news conference that Ontario is known for its inclusivity.

“You know what I wish? I wish everyone gets along,” Ford said. “Sure, there’s conflicts around the world. They want to voice their opinion. And that’s their democratic right. Do it peacefully. That’s all I ask.”