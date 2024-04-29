SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Matthews misses practice, Game 5 status unclear

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Auston Matthews will be alongside his teammates in Boston.

Whether the Maple Leafs sniper is on the ice with Toronto facing elimination is a massive question mark.

Matthews didn’t practise today as the Leafs prepared for tomorrow’s must-win Game 5 down 3-1 in their first-round playoffs series against the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says the team is “hopeful” its best player will be in the lineup at TD Garden, but the group is clearly preparing for a scenario where he misses out.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Matthews didn’t look like himself in Game 3 and didn’t practise Friday before being pulled from Saturday’s Game 4 by doctors in the second intermission.

Trending Now

The Leafs were minus star winger William Nylander for the first three games of the series because of an undisclosed injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

