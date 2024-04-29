Belleville woman charged after ‘attempting to bite anyone who came close to her’

A woman on a court order not to drink alcohol has been charged after Belleville police say she tried to bite people while intoxicated.
Officers were called to an area near the courthouse on Bridge Street West around 11 a.m. Friday where several bystanders were trying to help a woman who police described as appearing “unwell.”
Police allege the woman was less than appreciative.
“The woman — who was determined to be intoxicated — was attempting to bite anyone who came close to her,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
The woman was arrested after police say officers determined she was under court-imposed conditions not to consume alcohol.
A 29-year-old woman from Belleville was charged with breaching conditions.
The woman was held in custody until sober, police say.
