Charges laid after sexual assault reported in workplace: Guelph police

A Guelph man is out of a job and facing sexual assault charges.

A female worker at a manufacturing plant reported the incident to Guelph police on Saturday.

Investigators say a male co-worker tried to kiss and touch her repeatedly while at work the day before.

They say the man also forced her to stay in her chair when she tried to get away from him.

Investigators say the woman reported the incident to her supervisors and the man was fired later that day.

A 39-year-old man is also charged with forcible confinement and will appear in a Guelph courtroom June 14.