Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Kenya floods: 40 dead in dam collapse after heavy rain

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 29, 2024 8:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kenya flooding: At least 5 dead, more than 11 rescued after truck tips over in raging floodwaters'
Kenya flooding: At least 5 dead, more than 11 rescued after truck tips over in raging floodwaters
At least five people were killed and more than 11 were rescued in Kenya on Friday after a truck carrying a large group of people tipped over in raging floodwaters. The truck driver was reportedly attempting to help evacuees cross a river when the vehicle got stuck and toppled over.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dam collapsed in western Kenya early Monday, killing at least 40 people after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road, police said.

The Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream, carrying with it mud, rocks and uprooted trees, police official Stephen Kirui told The Associated Press.

Vehicles were entangled in the debris on one of Kenya’s busiest highways and paramedics treated the injured as waters submerged large areas.

Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed nearly 100 people and postponed the opening of schools. Heavy rains have been pounding the country since mid-March and the Meteorology Department has warned of more rainfall.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Kenya’s Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki ordered the inspection of all public and private dams and water reservoirs within 24 hours starting Monday afternoon to avert future incidents. The ministry said recommendations for evacuations and resettlement would be done after the inspection.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kenya National Highways Authority issued an alert warning motorists to brace for heavy traffic and debris that blocked the roads around Naivasha and Narok, west of the capital, Nairobi.

Click to play video: 'Nairobi floods leave trail of devastation, scores dead and missing'
Nairobi floods leave trail of devastation, scores dead and missing
Trending Now

The wider East African region is experiencing flooding due to the heavy rains, and 155 people have reportedly died in Tanzania while more than 200,000 people affected in neighboring Burundi.

A boat capsized in Kenya’s northern Garissa county on Sunday night, and the Kenyan Red Cross said it had rescued 23 people but more than a dozen people were still missing.

Kenya’s main airport was flooded on Saturday, forcing some flights to be diverted, as videos of a flooded runway, terminals and cargo section were shared online.

More than 200,000 people across Kenya the country have been hit by the floods, with houses in flood-prone areas submerged and people seeking refuge in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

President William Ruto had instructed the National Youth Service to provide land for use as a temporary camp for those affected.

More on World
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices