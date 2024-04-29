Menu

Canada

Airline catering company at Toronto Pearson reaches tentative agreement: union

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 6:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'In-flight food service workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport go on strike'
In-flight food service workers at Toronto Pearson International Airport go on strike
RELATED: More than 800 union employees at Gate Gourmet, one of Toronto Pearson airport's largest airline catering companies, have begun strike action. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more – Apr 16, 2024
The union representing workers responsible for food and beverages on flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport says it has reached a tentative agreement with its company Gate Gourmet.

In a statement on Sunday, Teamsters Local Union 647 said a tentative agreement was reached and members are voting on it Monday.

Although the agreement still needs to be ratified the union said its bargaining committee is recommending members vote to accept it.

“I would like to thank our members for their incredible courage and solidarity, and salute everyone who supported us throughout this process,” said Martin Cerqua, president of Teamsters Local Union 647.

More than 800 workers walked off the job almost two weeks ago after 96 per cent voted against the previous proposed agreement.

The union said the workers are in charge of cooking, packing, and delivering meals as well as snacks, beverages and other supplies to planes for in-flight service.

The airlines affected by the strike include Air Canada, West Jet, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Air India, Aero Mexico, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, and Jetlines.

Details of the agreement have not yet been released as union members are reviewing the offer.

If the agreement is accepted, the union said workers will return to work on Tuesday, April 30.

