Man seriously injured after jumping on subway tracks while fleeing from Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while trying to run from police.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman on the subway platform at Sherbourne Station around 12 p.m. on Friday.

Police allege the man jumped down onto the subway tracks while trying to flee from responding officers, injuring himself in the process.

Toronto police said the man did not sustain injuries from being hit by a train but didn’t confirm how he was injured.

At this time, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has not been contacted, police said.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an adult male to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Global News

Subway service between St George and Woodbine stations is suspended while police investigate. Shuttle buses are running, but TTC said there may be delays due to increased traffic.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We do not have an ETA yet for when service will resume in this area,” TTC said on X.

This incident comes as the transit agency deals with an ongoing issue on Line 2.

On Friday morning, the TTC said there is no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling Station and Jane Station after a track-level fire and it “could be a couple of days” before service fully resumes.

“This has been a trying day for TTC Line 2 customers and we sincerely apologize,” TTC said.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE

Sherbourne Subway Station

12:00 pm

-police responded to a call at Sherbourne Station

-Man assaulting a woman on subway platform

-male fled from police and jumped onto tracks

– male suspect transported to hospital #GO892299

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 26, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Gabby Rodrigues.