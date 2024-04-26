Menu

Canada

Private jets to get world-class hangar at London, Ont. airport

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
Celebrities, wealthy individuals, C-suite executives and private travellers arriving in London, Ont., will step off their aircraft into a “world class” facility beginning next spring.

Construction of ADJ Aero’s 50,000-square-foot private hangar at London International Airport began Friday and is expected to be complete in March.

When it’s finished, the facility will serve a wide variety of fliers: medical transport, such as organ donation; charter aircraft for businesses; musical acts that fly in privately; business owners; and people who fly privately for leisure or business.

Private aircraft are already landing at the London airport, but the new facility will provide those that don’t go through the regular passenger terminal with “the nicest facility on the airport property,” airport president and CEO Scott McFadzean said Friday.

People in a field with gilded shovels on a sunny day. View image in full screen

 

People in a field with gilded shovels on a sunny day. View image in full screen
A groundbreaking for the private aircraft hangar was held on April 26, 2024. Ben Harrietha/Global News

While McFadzean said was unaware of the cost of the project, noting that the airport is simply “leasing the land,” he said he believed it would be “quite a significant investment in the city.”

An ADJ Aero representative on hand for Friday’s groundbreaking did not provide comment, but in a news release announcing the development, ADJ Group of Companies president Andrew Charabin said “we are excited to bring this transformative endeavor to London.”

“Our new aviation facility will not only enhance the accessibility and convenience of air travel but also foster the economic growth and vitality of the region.”

The news release also said the development was designed by 360 Smart Design and is being built by Aveiro Constructors Ltd. It will house fixed-base operators Executive Aviation and Flightexec.

“With an array of premium services from concierge, ground handling to fueling and catering, the spacious hangar will be able to accommodate various aircraft sizes and maintenance needs,” the release said.

