Canada

Japanese company passes on Winnipeg for lithium-ion separator facility

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
A concept image of a proposed lithium ion separator battery manufacturing facility.
Concept image of initial facility. Asahi Kasei Cop.
A company based out of Japan called Asahi Kasei has decided to build its $1.6-billion lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility outside the province.

As reported in January, the company had been considering a parcel of city-owned land in Winnipeg’s west end, but in a release issued on Thursday, it announced it would be built in Ontario instead.

The proposed facility was anticipated to start construction in October. Coming in around 1,200 square metres and constructed in phases, the fully completed facility would have come online in 2030 and employed approximately 700 Manitobans.

Click to play video: 'Japanese company considering Manitoba for $1.6B lithium ion battery facility'
Japanese company considering Manitoba for $1.6B lithium ion battery facility
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

