National

Crime

Cambridge man faces more than 40 charges in break-and-enter investigation: WRPS

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
A Waterloo regional police vehicle sits outside the University of Waterloo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Cambridge, Ont.

Officers were called to a business on Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street North in September 2023.

Police say two male suspects were seen smashing the front window of the building. Once entry was gained, some cash and property, including a vehicle, was stolen.

Investigators identified one of the suspects.

A 25-year-old from Cambridge was picked up by police on Thursday and is facing more than 40 charges.

Police allege he is also connected to several thefts in Kitchener and Waterloo.

He was held for a bail hearing.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

