Cambridge man faces more than 40 charges in break-and-enter investigation: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in Cambridge, Ont.

Officers were called to a business on Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street North in September 2023.

Police say two male suspects were seen smashing the front window of the building. Once entry was gained, some cash and property, including a vehicle, was stolen.

Investigators identified one of the suspects.

A 25-year-old from Cambridge was picked up by police on Thursday and is facing more than 40 charges.

Police allege he is also connected to several thefts in Kitchener and Waterloo.

He was held for a bail hearing.