Piikani RCMP seek Alberta man who allegedly drove at police cruiser during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Piikani RCMP are turning to the public to help locate a 33-year-old man who allegedly fled from police and then intentionally drove at an RCMP cruiser, during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police said Shaine Smith, a resident of Lundbreck, Alta., has a history of fleeing from police and operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner. The RCMP said Smith is under a Canada-wide driving prohibition.

According to police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Smith shortly before 2 p.m. when he “fled from the officer at excessive speeds.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP said they were able to locate Smith a second time, at which point police allege he “intentionally drove at the RCMP cruiser, swerving at the last second before colliding with the officer.”

“His disregard for other users of the road is a large concern for RCMP,” Piikani RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said Smith is wanted for several offences including flight from police and dangerous driving.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said they believe he may be driving a 2004 gold coloured Chevrolet Malibu, bearing Alberta licence plate BWV 8504.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact RCMP at 403-965-2000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.