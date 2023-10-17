Jail guard in southern Alberta charged with sexual assault, breach of trust: Piikani RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in southern Alberta say a jail guard has been charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted last Friday while lodged in an RCMP cell overnight.

The assault was alleged to have occurred on Oct. 13, in the early morning hours, Piikani RCMP said in a news release issued Tuesday. The Southern Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section was called in to investigate.

“The investigation, including a review of the cellblock video recording, has resulted in charges against a Corps of Commissionaire guard employed by the RCMP,” police said.

Charles G. Provost, 32, a resident of Brocket, Alta., has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust. Police said he has been removed from his position working as a guard for RCMP cells.

Global News has reached out to Corps of Commissionaire to ask about Provost’s current status of employment. This article will be updated once a response is received.

Provost was released with conditions and his next court date is slated for Nov. 23 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek.

The RCMP said it takes any reports of a sexual assault “very seriously.”

“Once our officers were notified that this had happened, action was taken very quickly and a thorough investigation was completed,” said Supt. Rick Jane, the acting district officer for Southern Alberta RCMP.

“No matter what the circumstances are, anyone in the care of the RCMP must be protected and we will not tolerate a breach of trust.”

In addition to the criminal investigation, the RCMP said it has “mandated an operational review to examine compliance with RCMP policy and procedures to determine if any changes are needed in light of the incident.”