Crime

82 animals in distress seized from southern Alberta property: Alberta SPCA

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
RCMP discovered dozens of animals in distress while executing a search warrant on a rural property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
RCMP discovered dozens of animals in distress while executing a search warrant on a rural property in Mountain View County. Courtesy / RCMP
The Alberta SPCA said it has seized 82 animals in distress from a property in Mountain View County on Tuesday.

The animals seized include 56 dogs of various breeds, as well as 10 sheep, nine llamas, four chickens and three geese.

Officials with the Alberta SPCA said they were alerted to the animals by the RCMP who had executed a search warrant for stolen goods on the property.

The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. Alberta SPCA

“Our peace officers determined the animals were in distress,” said Dan Kobe, the director of communications for the Alberta SPCA. Kobe said he could not provide further details on the conditions of the animals because the investigation was still active. But, he said, the Animal Protection Act defines distress as lack or food, water and proper shelter, including lack of protection from injurious heat and cold.

Story continues below advertisement
The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. Alberta SPCA
The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
The Alberta SPCA seized over 50 dogs of various breeds from a property in Mountain View County. Alberta SPCA

Kobe said after the animals are assessed and their medical needs taken care of, they will be put up for adoption through various sheltering partners.

While at the property, the RCMP said they also recovered several stolen items including six trucks, utility trailers, ATVs, shotguns and ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael McGill, 44, faces several charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

RCMP recovered several stolen items from a rural property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
RCMP recovered several stolen items from a rural property in Mountain View County. RCMP
RCMP recovered several stolen items from a rural property in Mountain View County. View image in full screen
RCMP recovered several stolen items from a rural property in Mountain View County. RCMP

Police said they were led to the property on Sunday when officers arrested a man and recovered a stolen truck, trailer and skid steer.

Police said Clayton Whaling, 43, of Foothills County, was arrested while leaving the property in Mountain View County. He faces several charges including with three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime.

Related News
