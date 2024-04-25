2 people charged after stolen vehicle crashes in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Kitchener, police say.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s direct action response team (DART) were conducting proactive patrol Wednesday afternoon.

Police say around noon they located a vehicle on Forfar Avenue that had been reported stolen.

Investigators say officers approached the vehicle, which later took off. A brief chase ensued but was later called off by police due to public safety concerns.

Later that day, police got a call about a collision in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street.

They say the stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot but were later apprehended.

Only the driver of the stolen vehicle suffered injuries, which were considered non-life-threatening. A search of the suspect turned up suspected fentanyl, police say.

A 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Kitchener, were held for bail hearings.