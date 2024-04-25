Menu

Crime

Employee spat on at a business in downtown Guelph, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 25, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Police are looking for one Guelph man after he spat on an employee at a downtown business. The accused, who is known to the victim, was previously banned from the location. View image in full screen
Police are looking for one Guelph man after he spat on an employee at a downtown business. The accused, who is known to the victim, was previously banned from the location. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say one man is being sought after he spat on an employee at a downtown business.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the employee saw the man in the business after he had been previously banned. He was asked to leave.

Investigators said as the pair were walking toward the exit, the accused turned and spat on the employee’s arm and pants.

The victim is said to know the man.

No description has been provided.

