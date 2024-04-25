Employee spat on at a business in downtown Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one man is being sought after he spat on an employee at a downtown business.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said the employee saw the man in the business after he had been previously banned. He was asked to leave.

Investigators said as the pair were walking toward the exit, the accused turned and spat on the employee’s arm and pants.

The victim is said to know the man.

No description has been provided.