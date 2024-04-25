Manitoba RCMP to provide new details in double homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba RCMP’s major crimes unit is set to provide news about a “major advancement” in a double homicide investigation Thursday morning.

Supt. Rob Lasson and Simon Denchezhe, Chief of Northlands Denesuline First Nation, will speak to media from the Mounties’ Winnipeg headquarters.

They’ll be joined by Manitoba justice minister Matt Wiebe, families minister Nahanni Fontaine, Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, as well as Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak’s Heidi Spence and elder Roger Thomas.

Police said they’ll be providing operational details as well as statements from victims’ family, who will not be in attendance at the press conference.

They’ve cautioned that some of the details that will be released may be disturbing to the public.

Global News will stream the 11 a.m. press conference live on this page.

