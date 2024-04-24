Menu

Poor visibility among possible factors in 2022 B.C. air-taxi crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Transportation Safety Board says several factors may have played into the crash of an air taxi in B.C.'s Chilcotin region two years ago, including poor visibility and the pilot's motivation to get to Lorna Lake after cancelling earlier in the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. The Transportation Safety Board says several factors may have played into the crash of an air taxi in B.C.'s Chilcotin region two years ago, including poor visibility and the pilot's motivation to get to Lorna Lake after cancelling earlier in the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
The Transportation Safety Board says several factors may have played a role in the crash of an air taxi in B.C.’s Chilcotin region two years ago, including poor visibility and the pilot’s motivation to get to Lorna Lake after cancelling earlier in the day.

The pilot and two of the five passengers aboard the Tyax Air Service Ltd. Beaver float plane were seriously hurt when it crashed not far from the lake on July 17, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Close call for pilot after small plane crashes in South Surrey'
Close call for pilot after small plane crashes in South Surrey

The safety board’s report says the pilot attempted to fly to the lake earlier in the day but diverted to another location due to poor visibility.

Trending Now
On the second trip to the lake, the report says the pilot encountered increasingly low clouds and reduced visibility, and when she tried to turn around, the plane’s speed dropped and it crashed, likely because of a stall or a downdraft.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The report says close interactions with passengers can affect a pilot’s ability to make safe decisions since the role of air-taxi pilots begins with customer service.

The board’s report says because the pilot was unable to reach Lorna Lake on the previous flight, she was motivated to find a route to the destination and decided the visibility and cloud height were sufficient to continue.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

