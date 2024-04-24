Produce boxes stolen from Peterborough grocery store: police

Police are looking for two suspects after a dozen boxes of produce were reported stolen from a grocery store in Peterborough, Ont., early Tuesday.
The Peterborough Police Service says around 5 a.m., officers responded to an alarm alert at the store in the area of Medical Drive and Sherbrooke Street. Investigators learned that an outdoor freezer had been accessed and about a dozen boxes of produce were loaded into a vehicle before the suspects left the area.
Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspects who fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
Both male suspects are described as being in their 30s and standing six feet tall. One had dark hair and a light beard and was wearing a blue jacket. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
Comments