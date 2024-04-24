Produce boxes stolen from Peterborough grocery store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects after a dozen boxes of produce were reported stolen from a grocery store in Peterborough, Ont., early Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 5 a.m., officers responded to an alarm alert at the store in the area of Medical Drive and Sherbrooke Street. Investigators learned that an outdoor freezer had been accessed and about a dozen boxes of produce were loaded into a vehicle before the suspects left the area.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspects who fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

View image in full screen Police say the two suspects drove away in this vehicle.

Both male suspects are described as being in their 30s and standing six feet tall. One had dark hair and a light beard and was wearing a blue jacket. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca