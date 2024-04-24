Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vehicle flips, hits large tree, ends up in Sherwood Park backyard

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Sherwood Park crash View image in full screen
A single-vehicle rollover in Sherwood Park on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vehicle with three people inside ended up on its roof in someone’s backyard after a rollover in Sherwood Park.

It happened at around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on Sunflower Way.

RCMP responded. The driver was taken to an Edmonton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. Two passengers were treated at the scene and released.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to RCMP, investigators believe the vehicle was heading south on Summerland Drive when it crossed Lakeland Drive onto Clarkdale Drive, hit a curb, went across the lawn, through a fence, hit a tree and some fence boards, before landing on its roof in a yard.

Trending Now

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time. The investigation continues.

RCMP were alerted of the crash by the car’s automatic reporting technology.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices