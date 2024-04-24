Vehicle flips, hits large tree, ends up in Sherwood Park backyard

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle with three people inside ended up on its roof in someone’s backyard after a rollover in Sherwood Park.

It happened at around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on Sunflower Way.

RCMP responded. The driver was taken to an Edmonton hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said. Two passengers were treated at the scene and released.

According to RCMP, investigators believe the vehicle was heading south on Summerland Drive when it crossed Lakeland Drive onto Clarkdale Drive, hit a curb, went across the lawn, through a fence, hit a tree and some fence boards, before landing on its roof in a yard.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time. The investigation continues.

RCMP were alerted of the crash by the car’s automatic reporting technology.